Mansour Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE’s Leadership, People On Flag Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Flag Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has extended his warmest greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people on the occasion of Flag Day.

Sheikh Mansour on Wednesday raised the country’s flag while the national anthem played in the background at a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan.

In attendance were Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; Ahmed Mohamed Al Hameeri, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Adviser to the UAE President; Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Mansour said that Flag Day - celebrating the anniversary of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's accession to office as leader of the country - holds a great symbolic significance this year as it coincides with the UAE's Golden Jubilee, an occasion that embodies the UAE’s accomplishments and its leading role in consolidating a culture of peace and coexistence, and providing all means of a decent life for its citizens and residents alike.

Mansour bin Zayed also expressed his pride in celebrating the day, which promotes the values of loyalty and patriotism among the people, and strengthens community cohesion.

