Mansour bin Zayed crowns Sharjah FC as champion of UAE President’s Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, watched the final match of the UAE President’s Cup at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Friday. The final match was also watched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed crowned the Sharjah Club as the champion of the UAE President’s Cup, after defeating Al Ain Club in a penalty shootout. His Highness congratulated the players of the two clubs for their efforts and the high skills they showed during the final match of the most coveted cup in UAE football.

Sharjah won the cup for the second running year and the tenth time in its history in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.

His Highness said that the wise leadership pays special attention to developing the sports sector, supporting national clubs in order to improve the sports sector, empowering athletes and encouraging them to excel by providing them with all factors for success.

Watching the match also were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, President of Qatari Football Association (QFA), Abdullah Al-Shaheen, President of Kuwaiti Football Association (KFA), Adnan Darjal, President of Iraqi Football Association (IFA), and Dato' Windsor, General Secretary of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).