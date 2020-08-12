Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders' directives to make giant leaps in services, mega projects for coming 50 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has echoed the directives of the UAE leaders to prepare the UAE for the coming 50 years by making giant leaps in services and mega projects on the Federal and local level as the country approaches its Golden Jubilee in 2021.

"The UAE government is staunchly adhering to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to develop a comprehensive, innovative approach to address the multifaceted, rapid changes ensuing from the exceptional circumstances all the countries of the world are going through," Sheikh Mansour said as he chaired a meeting today of the Ministerial Development Council at Qaṣr Al-Waṭan. It is the first physical meeting convened by the Council since its restructure recently.

The meeting kicked off with a review of the nation's strategic food reserve, and the attendees reiterated the UAE leadership's directives that food security is a red line.

On this score, the council's members were briefed on a number of food security-oriented initiatives and an overview of the country's reserve of essential food commodities.

The council also deliberated a new approach to regulate marriage and family formation, where a study has been reviewed on the necessity of premarital tests, including testing for genetic, infectious and blood transmitted diseases to ensure healthy offspring and ultimately promote a safe society. The council in this regard directed a review of all mechanisms and tools conducive to enhancing the country's competitiveness rankings in global family indicators.

The council also discussed a mechanism on installing firefighting systems at the houses of Emiratis and expatriate residents alike in order to reduce fire accidents and protect the life and property of every and each one.

A number of agreements signed by the UAE with GCC states on customs, economic affairs, and trade cooperation were reviewed as well during the meeting to bolster joint action among GCC states.