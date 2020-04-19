UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Follows Up Abu Dhabi Judicial Department Work Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, was briefed on the progress of remote judicial operations of various degrees in Abu Dhabi courts, and the availability of digital forensic service packages through ADJD's website and smart application.

This came during a remote meeting Sheikh Mansour held with Counsellor Yousuf Saeed Al Ebri, ADJD Under-Secretary; Counsel Ali Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi, Attorney General of the Abu Dhabi; and Counsel Ali Al Shaer Al Dhaheri, Director of Judicial Inspection Division.

The meeting is part of the continuous follow-up procedure of the remote work system and the sustainability of delivery rates for all transactions in a record time, according to the established regulations and procedures.

The meeting touched on the steps adopted to expand the provision of judicial services electronically, using the latest technical means and digital transformation initiatives.

The attendees also reviewed a detailed report on the achievements accomplished across various sectors during the remote work period, and the mechanisms applied to achieve the best level of service, while ensuring the business continuity in all circumstances.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed appreciated the distinguished performance of the judicial department teams and directed to redouble efforts to successfully develop services and adapt to current conditions

