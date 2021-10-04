Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs 8-day leave to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, approved eight days of paid leave to employees of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs to enable them and their families to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, which is being held from 1st October, 2021, to the end of March 2022.

He also approved raising the number of volunteers from the ministry at the global event, while urging its staff to take part to strengthen the culture of volunteering and promote the values of compassion, social coherence and solidarity.

Sheikh Mansour then highlighted the importance of supporting the UAE’s pavilion at the expo, which highlights the country’s cultural capacities and its process of achieving global leadership, due to the vision of its leadership and its contribution in shaping a better future for humanity.

Everyone shares the responsibility of making the international event succeed and showcasing the bright image of the UAE, by offering visitors a comprehensive experience and attracting the public’s attention to the country’s achievements and leading international stature, he said.

The directives of Sheikh Mansour is due to his keenness to monitor the event’s activities and workshops and ensure the implementation of its slogan, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future."