Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sailing Race

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 13th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received on Wednesday Lt. General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, and members of the higher organising committee of the Dalma Dhow Sailing Race.

During the meeting, attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mansour welcomed and congratulated winners of this traditional boat race, saying that safeguarding the Emirati heritage and identity is one of the top priorities in the vision of the UAE leadership.

The dhow sailing race, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, was organised by the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yacht Club, in collaboration with the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi.

Some 120 dhows, manned by 3,000 sailors, competed in the race with total prize money of AED 25 million.

Marwan Abdullah Al Marzooqi, skipper of 'Zalzal', owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, won the prestigious race.

'Tayar' and 'Ghazi', both owned by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, came in the second and third places respectively.