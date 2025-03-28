Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan Iftar banquet

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 01:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, hosted employees from various government entities at a Ramadan Iftar gathering held at his palace's Al Barza Majlis in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mansour exchanged warm conversations with the attendees, reflecting the spirit and noble values of the holy month in fostering connection and compassion within the community. Prayers were offered for the occasion to be returned upon President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with continued health and happiness, and for the month to bring blessings and prosperity to the UAE, its leadership, and its people.
The gathering was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials from various entities.
