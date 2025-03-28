Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Hosts Employees From Various Government Entities At Ramadan Iftar Banquet

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan Iftar banquet

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, hosted employees from various government entities at a Ramadan Iftar gathering held at his palace's Al Barza Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

H.H.

Sheikh Mansour exchanged warm conversations with the attendees, reflecting the spirit and noble values of the holy month in fostering connection and compassion within the community. Prayers were offered for the occasion to be returned upon President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with continued health and happiness, and for the month to bring blessings and prosperity to the UAE, its leadership, and its people.

The gathering was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials from various entities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi From Government Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions ..

US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar ..

ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility

45 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House m ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disp ..

Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid

1 hour ago
 Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to ad ..

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..

2 hours ago
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation impleme ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conduct ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conducts Ramadan Iftar programme in M ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

4 hours ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

4 hours ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East