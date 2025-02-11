Mansour Bin Zayed, IMF Managing Director Discuss Latest Global Economic Developments
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 09:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2025 (WGS) in Dubai.
During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to enhancing cooperation between the UAE and IMF.
The two sides also addressed the latest developments in the global economy and explored ways to strengthen international efforts to establish a sustainable global economic system.
The meeting was attended by Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).
