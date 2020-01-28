Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates Coins of Islam: History Revealed exhibition, at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, inaugurated the 'Coins of Islam: History Revealed' exhibition at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

Sheikh Mansour said, "The United Arab Emirates plays a pioneering role in promoting civilized communication, establishing the values of tolerance and coexistence, and bridging the gap between different peoples and cultures."

He added, "The UAE cares about history, the way it deeply cares about the present and the future, as our father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan always stressed the importance of history and the legacy left behind by our ancestors. This care is manifested through the opening of local and international museums all across the UAE, and by paying great attention to transferring our heritage and folklore to future generations through a wide scale of activities and events held throughout the country."

His Highness went on to say, "Hosting this exhibition at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, in Abu Dhabi complements the full range of cultural programs organized regularly, which reflect its status as a leading global cultural destination that plays a prominent role in supporting the cultural movement and enhancing national identity within the UAE."

The opening was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Abdurrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, and Dr. Youssef Al-Obaidlie, Director-General of SZGMC.

This exhibition, organised by SZGMC in collaboration with the General Women's Union, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Numismatica Genevensis SA, narrates the history of coinage across different Islamic eras and highlights the cultural interaction and exchange amongst cultures.

It is worth mentioning that Coins of Islam: History Revealed exhibition enriches the visitor's experience and provides a more in-depth insight about the rich Islamic culture, as it holds a wide selection of rare and important coins not displayed before, aiming to probe the depths of the history of coinage, as well as the key figures associated with the striking of these coins, and unfold the cultural heritage of nations.

'Coins of Islam: History Revealed' exhibition is divided into six sections: The first section: 'Coinage before Islam' provides examples of coins used across the Mediterranean, Western, and Central Asia, and that continued to circulate during the early years of islam.

The second section: 'Birth of Islamic Coinage' traces the evolution of Islamic coinage and the birth of the very first Islamic coin during the reign of Caliph Abd al-Malik bin Marwan in AH 77 / AD 696, as currencies at the time reflected the characteristics of Islamic and Arab art.

The third section: 'Coins Across The Islamic Dynasties' highlights the historical changes reflected on Islamic coinage within a sequence of successive Islamic eras extending from Andalusia to China, while the fourth section: 'Islamic Coins, A Reflection of Art and Culture' displays imagery that depicts art, culture, and hobbies practiced by people for centuries.

The significant and prominent presence of women throughout history will be the focus of the penultimate section: 'Coins and Women Across The Span Of History', which also sheds light on the influential role of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak,"The Mother Of The Nation" in supporting Emirati women, and her immeasurable accomplishments and achievements that have played a significant role in the renaissance of the UAE.

The exhibition will conclude with the sixth section: 'Zayed and Civilization', which displays a golden coin bearing a portrait of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and an image of the splendorous architectural monument, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in the UAE, and one of the largest worldwide, which was established to highlight the rich legacy of the late founder Sheikh Zayed and to commemorate his memory, vision, values, and noble traits. This section also showcases a golden coin commemorating the nomination of the "Mother of the Nation " by the UNESCO Marie Curie for her efforts in education, literacy, and women's rights, being the third international and first Arab recipient in the history of the award.