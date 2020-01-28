Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates visitor centre, market at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, inaugurated the new visitor centre and market at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

Sheikh Mansour, who toured the market to view its various facilities and the services it provides to visitors of many nationalities, stated that the establishment of the centre and market will consolidate the UAE’s leading international cultural and tourism stature, as well as highlight its pioneering role in spreading the values of peaceful coexistence and human dialogue between different cultures.

He also stressed that they are an expression of loyalty to the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, supported by the country’s leadership, to promote the principles of tolerance and moderation.

Sheikh Mansour further said that the centre and market will add to the aesthetic value of the mosque, whose architecture combines tradition and modernity, adding that they also highlight the country’s keenness to take care of places of worship and develop tourist attractions.

The building housing the centre and mosque features two large glass domes that operate as entrance and exit gates and provide natural lighting during the day. The design of the two domes mimics the design and engineering of the mosque’s glass domes.

The project is located on a total area of 110,000-square metres, with a construction area of approximately 55,000-square metres. An average of 1,700 workers participated in the construction of the building, and this number increased to some 2,000 workers during the peak period of construction 24-hours a day.

The opening was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Abdurrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, and Dr. Youssef Al Obaidly, the Director-General of SZGMC.