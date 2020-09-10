UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed, Indian Official Discuss Boosting Ties

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed, Indian official discuss boosting ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, the official envoy of the Prime Minister of India at the G7 and G20 summits.

During the meeting which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour discussed with Prabhu means to further develop bilateral relations between the UAE and India, and enhancing economic cooperation in all sectors, in a way that would benefit the two friendly countries and peoples.

The two sides discussed the role of the G20 summit, which will be held on 20th-21st November in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in developing investments and economic activities and unifying international efforts to confront the consequences of the coronavirus crisis, which will ensure the recovery of the global economy.

