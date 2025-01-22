Mansour Bin Zayed, Iranian Vice President Discuss Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with Dr. Shina Ansari, Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Department of Environment, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Dr.
Ansari discussed strengthening bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, especially in economic, trade, and developmental sectors, to serve the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples’ aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.
During the meeting held at Qasr Al Rawdah in Al Ain, they also explored opportunities to develop cooperation between the relevant environmental and sustainability bodies in the UAE and Iran, aiming to support the countries’ shared visions and goals.
