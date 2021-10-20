Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disputes relating to Wahat Al Zaweya, Wahat Yas projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has issued a decision to set up a special judicial body to settle disputes related to Wahat Al Zaweya and Wahat Yas projects, to ensure a speedy resolution of the conflicts and preserve the plaintiffs' funds until the debts are repaid.

The Department explained that all disputes and lawsuits connected with Wahat Al Zaweya and Wahat Yas projects will be handled by an ad hoc judicial authority, regardless of whether the cases are already decided, pending before the courts, or were registered after the issuance of this decision, and irrespective of whether they involve land, real estate already built or under construction, or subject to off-plan sales system.

"All necessary precautionary measures will be taken to preserve the invested capital until the debts are repaid," the ADJD added.

In settling the cases brought before it, the judicial body will first attempt to reconcile the parties and settle the dispute amicably by facilitating a consensual agreement, while taking sufficient enforcement guarantees by assessing the financial position of the company and the adequacy of its funds to cover the enforcement of the final judgments delivered against it.

The ADJD called on those involved in these disputes to appear before the ad hoc judicial body within the Judicial Department, to register and judge all cases under the jurisdiction of the authority created for this purpose.