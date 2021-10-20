UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Issues Decision To Settle Disputes Relating To Wahat Al Zaweya, Wahat Yas Projects

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disputes relating to Wahat Al Zaweya, Wahat Yas projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has issued a decision to set up a special judicial body to settle disputes related to Wahat Al Zaweya and Wahat Yas projects, to ensure a speedy resolution of the conflicts and preserve the plaintiffs' funds until the debts are repaid.

The Department explained that all disputes and lawsuits connected with Wahat Al Zaweya and Wahat Yas projects will be handled by an ad hoc judicial authority, regardless of whether the cases are already decided, pending before the courts, or were registered after the issuance of this decision, and irrespective of whether they involve land, real estate already built or under construction, or subject to off-plan sales system.

"All necessary precautionary measures will be taken to preserve the invested capital until the debts are repaid," the ADJD added.

In settling the cases brought before it, the judicial body will first attempt to reconcile the parties and settle the dispute amicably by facilitating a consensual agreement, while taking sufficient enforcement guarantees by assessing the financial position of the company and the adequacy of its funds to cover the enforcement of the final judgments delivered against it.

The ADJD called on those involved in these disputes to appear before the ad hoc judicial body within the Judicial Department, to register and judge all cases under the jurisdiction of the authority created for this purpose.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Company Abu Dhabi All Agreement

Recent Stories

President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolera ..

President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolerance and Peace efforts

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

45 minutes ago
 Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Clima ..

Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Climate- Russia's Presidential Repr ..

23 minutes ago
 Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Retur ..

Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Returning Russian Citizens Home - L ..

23 minutes ago
 WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 ..

WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 Vaccine With Health Minister

23 minutes ago
 Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Reco ..

Taliban Claim Fulfilling All Conditions to Be Recognized as Legitimate Afghan Au ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.