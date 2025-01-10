Mansour bin Zayed issues decree forming Board of Trustees of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a decree announcing the board of Trustees of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation headed by Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Advisor in the Office of the President for Strategic Affairs.

As per the decree, the following will be the members of the Board of Trustees: Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Dr.

Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational education and Training, Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, and Mohammed Khalifa Bakhit Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.

The decision comes in the backdrop of efforts to strengthen the Foundation’s humanitarian footprint in a way that reflects the UAE’s pioneering position.