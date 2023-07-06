Mansour Bin Zayed Issues Resolution Enabling Public Benefit Association, Private Higher Education Emirati Employees To Leverage 'Nafis' Programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, has issued a resolution that enables citizens working in public benefit associations and private higher education institutions to apply for any Nafis programmes and initiatives.

The resolution aligns with applicable guidelines and criteria and requires those concerned to be registered with one of the country's active pension funds.

The resolution also includes amendments to certain provisions of the conditions for benefitting from the Temporary Support Programme, a financial assistance programme within Nafis that assists citizens who have lost their jobs in the private sector due to circumstances beyond their control and have no sources of income.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), said that under the decision, such citizens are now entitled to simultaneously benefit from any financial social assistance programme, whether for themselves, their spouses or their children, provided by Federal or local authorities, and can now benefit from the Temporary Support Programme, according to applicable conditions and regulations.

Before this decision, the eligibility criteria did not include beneficiaries of any financial social assistance programme regardless of the value of the assistance, except for compensation from unemployment insurance, while those who meet the specific criteria are entitled to benefit from the Temporary Support Programme, according to conditions and regulations regarding the value of the benefit, Al Mazrouei added.

