Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board of Trustees of ECSSR

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) H.H Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has issued a Resolution to form the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, headed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Resolution stipulates that the board will include Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi as Vice President, with the membership of Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Khalifa, Advisor to the King of Bahrain for Diplomatic Affairs; Dr. Salahuddin Al Bashir, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan; Nabil Ismail Fahmy, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt; Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs, and Rima Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Tamkeen.

The Emirates Centre For Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, was established on March 14, 1994, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to consolidate the foundations of a modern state with institutions that offer valuable contributions to research and scholarly activities around the world. The ECSSR has become an independent institution focusing on scientific research in addition to political, economic, social and cultural studies pertinent to the UAE, the Arabian Gulf region and the world.

ECSSR's vision is to contribute to the UAE’s ambitious development visions, support public policies and deliver a society of the future in light of accelerating technological developments.

The leading UAE centre aims to achieve a number of goals including: Investigating political, economic, social, cultural, information, military, environmental and health developments, at the local, regional and global levels, which may have implications for the policies and interests and to best serve sustainable development goals of the UAE and the Arabian Gulf region as it gains increasing strategic importance.

Conducting research and strategic studies on national security, as well as social and economic welfare issues in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf region.

Supporting decision-makers by using a sound scholarly method to prepare studies and reports on the best relevant political alternatives, providing research and recommendations to decision-makers.

Developing community via modern means service programs, through holding scholarly and cultural events, including symposia, conferences, specialised workshops, seminars and public lectures focusing on topics pertinent to the ECSSR’s mission and research interests.