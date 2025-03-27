- Home
Mansour Bin Zayed Issues Resolution To Restructure Board Of Trustees Of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable And Humanitarian Foundation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 09:48 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a resolution to restructure the board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The resolution includes the appointment of the following members: H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs; Salmeen Alameri, Chief Executive Officer of Silal Company; and Fahad Mohammed Al Ameri, Executive Director of Development and Humanitarian Affairs at the Office for Developmental and and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs at the Presidential Court.
The Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation is one of the entities affiliated with the Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which was established by Federal Decree No. (126) of 2024. The initiative aims to commemorate the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the ongoing efforts of the nation's leaders in humanitarian, charitable, and development work.
