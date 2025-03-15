Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entities in Abu Dhabi for Ramadan Iftar banquet

(@FahadShabbir)

15th March, 2025 (WAM)

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, joined the employees of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, the UAE Council for Fatwa, scholars who are guests of the UAE President, and members of the Tawazun Council, for a Ramadan Iftar banquet, held at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed exchanged Ramadan greetings and best wishes with the attendees, praying to Almighty Allah to bless His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, with good health and happiness, and to make this holy month a time of prosperity and blessings for the UAE, its leadership, and its people.

During the gathering, His Highness and the attendees engaged in friendly discussions about the importance of fostering values of communication and compassion during the holy month of Ramadan.

The scholars and attendees praised the "Guests of the UAE President’s Programme," under which the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat is hosting 20 scholars from various countries during Ramadan this year. The initiative is under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is closely overseen by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Ramadan programme extends across all regions of the UAE, featuring religious lectures, Ramadan evenings, humanitarian activities, and various media programmes that contribute to the objectives of "The Year of the Community" in the country.

