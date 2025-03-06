Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Joins Presidential Court Employees For Ramadan Iftar Banquet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed joins Presidential Court employees for Ramadan Iftar banquet

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, joined the Presidential Court employees for a Ramadan Iftar banquet held at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

During the banquet, organised by the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Mansour and attendees exchanged Ramadan greetings and expressed well wishes for a blessed and prosperous month, praying for continued growth and success for the UAE, its leadership, government, and people, under the wise guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The gathering also featured friendly discussions on the importance of strengthening communication and compassion, particularly during Ramadan, as well as enhancing bonds among Presidential Court employees, especially in the "Year of the Community", which presents an opportunity to promote initiatives aimed at reinforcing social ties.

Among those in attendance were H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Advisor to the UAE President, along with several ministers and senior officials at the Presidential Court.

