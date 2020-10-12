UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed, Kazakh PM Witness Signing Of MoU For Investment Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed, Kazakh PM witness signing of MoU for investment partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Monday, received Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, at Qasr Al Watan, to discuss ways of bolstering bilateral ties in several fields and a host of other issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mansour and Prime Minister Mamin witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the two governments regarding a partnership on investments in the Central Asian country.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Ruslan Dalenov, Kazakh National Economy Minister, signed the MoU, in the presence of Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, and Madiyev Zhaslan, Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Kazakhstan Asia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education announces launch of ‘50x50 ..

34 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Intern ..

34 minutes ago

Residents can now book COVID-19 PCR tests in malls ..

49 minutes ago

DEWA launches online campaign for World Energy Day

49 minutes ago

CM's message on international day for disaster red ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Defense Minister Praises Troops' Performan ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.