Mansour bin Zayed, Kyrgyz PM discuss bolstering relations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today with Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic and ways to enhance them in various fields to serve the common interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.