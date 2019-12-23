UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Lauds Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed lauds Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, praised the agreement signed recently between the Emirates Palace Company and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group noting the importance of cooperation and establishing partnerships with large international companies to forge ahead.

According to the agreement, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will take over the management of the Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi from 1st January 2020. The hotel will be rebranded as a Mandarin Oriental property, following a phased renovation over two years, during which time the hotel will remain open.

Sheikh Mansour highlighted UAE leadership's keenness to develop the tourism sector in the country by reinforcing infrastructure, tourist and cultural attractions according to the best global standards, to strengthen the position of the UAE as a prominent tourist destination.

He also noted the importance of exchanging expertise and successful experiences and stated that the UAE has become an inspiring tourism model and a leading country in terms of achievements and competitiveness.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted the importance of reinforcing efforts and the need for hard work to improve and develop services and lauded the management of the Emirates Palace Hotel and its significant efforts to develop services and facilities for the country’s guests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Hotel Company Abu Dhabi January 2020 From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Bishop Church of Pakistan meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

4 minutes ago

34 shopkeepers fined for overcharging, hoarding in ..

4 minutes ago

Tehran air pollution forces week-long school closu ..

4 minutes ago

Preparations starts to celebrate birth anniversary ..

4 minutes ago

Heroin case against Rana Sana Ullah: LHC reserves ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.