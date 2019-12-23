Mansour bin Zayed lauds Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, praised the agreement signed recently between the Emirates Palace Company and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group noting the importance of cooperation and establishing partnerships with large international companies to forge ahead.

According to the agreement, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will take over the management of the Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi from 1st January 2020. The hotel will be rebranded as a Mandarin Oriental property, following a phased renovation over two years, during which time the hotel will remain open.

Sheikh Mansour highlighted UAE leadership's keenness to develop the tourism sector in the country by reinforcing infrastructure, tourist and cultural attractions according to the best global standards, to strengthen the position of the UAE as a prominent tourist destination.

He also noted the importance of exchanging expertise and successful experiences and stated that the UAE has become an inspiring tourism model and a leading country in terms of achievements and competitiveness.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted the importance of reinforcing efforts and the need for hard work to improve and develop services and lauded the management of the Emirates Palace Hotel and its significant efforts to develop services and facilities for the country’s guests.