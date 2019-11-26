Mansour bin Zayed launches 'UAE Jobs Bank' to Prioritise Emiratisation in 160 professions

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has launched the "UAE Jobs Bank", as part of the implementation of the Cabinet's resolution that oblige all government entities and private sector to prioritise the employment of UAE nationals in 160 targeted professions to support the Emiratisation portfolio.

The launched was announced during the 3rd UAE Government annual meetings chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in the presence of Their Highnesses the Crown Princes.

The "UAE Jobs Bank" is an E-government platform that allows UAE nationals to apply directly to jobs offered by government entities and the private sector. The number of these targeted professions is 160 targeted, which includes 5,000 job titles. According to the mechanism jointly implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the system gives UAE national the priority of employment in the targeted professions.

The first phase of UAE Jobs Bank is to kick-start in November 2019. This phase will direct 160 entities to post their job opportunities through the bank, namely government entities, semi-government companies, federal and local organisations, public shareholding companies and national banks. The second phase will be implemented at the second quarter of next year, which will include all government entities, semi-government and the private sector.

According to the work mechanism of the UAE Jobs Bank, the targeted government and private entities will announce the jobs opportunities which UAE nationals can access through the website aejob.ae and directly apply to the suitable job.

Employers will conduct job interviews with the UAE national, whose qualifications and competences meet the job requirements. Entities and companies will be required to justify reasons for rejecting applicants.