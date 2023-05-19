UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Leads UAE Delegation To 32nd Arab League Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 07:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) JEDDAH, 19th May, 2023 (WAM) – On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation participating in the 32nd Arab League Summit that began today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The opening ceremony was attended by the UAE delegation, including Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The summit's agenda includes discussions on crises facing several Arab countries, notably the situations in Yemen, Lebanon, Somalia, and the Palestinian territories. The leaders will also address Arab national security, economic and social challenges in the region post-COVID-19, the Ukrainian crisis, food security, the activation of a free trade exchange area among Arab countries, the energy crisis, climate change, strengthening coordination and cooperation to combat terrorism, and the exchange of information among security agencies regarding extremist groups.

