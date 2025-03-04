Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Leads UAE Delegation To Extraordinary Arab Summit In Cairo

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 09:45 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation to the Extraordinary Arab Summit on the Palestinian Cause, which was opened today by the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

A number of Arab state leaders, heads of their governments and representatives, along with representatives of several regional and international organisations, participated in the summit.

The UAE delegation to the summit included Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa bin Shaheen Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State; and Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.

