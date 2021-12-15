UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Maritime Festival To Kick Off In Al Sila On Thursday

Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival to kick off in Al Sila on Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Maritime Festival will kick off at Al Sila City in Al Dhafra on Thursday.

The three-day event will be organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine sports Club, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festival Management Committee. The festival includes a 60-foot class sailing competition, a 22-foot class competition, and a range of maritime heritage activities for the marine community.

With awards prizes totalling over AED 6 million, the festival is expected to have a large audience, especially as the 60-foot class is the most important category in the festival.

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has dedicated AED5 million as prizes to the winners of the 60-foot class competition with the aim of motivating lovers of maritime cultural heritage to take part in this spectacular sporting event.

