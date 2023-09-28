Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Meets Ambassador Of Hungary

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets Ambassador of Hungary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Osama Naffa, Ambassador of Hungary to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour commended Ambassador Naffa's efforts in enhancing UAE-Hungary relations and cooperation, wishing him success in performing his future assignments.

For his part, Naffa thanked Sheikh Mansour for his keenness to strengthen the ties between their countries, lauding the UAE's track record of progress and prosperity. He affirmed his country's keenness to boost its cooperation with the UAE across all fields in service of both peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

