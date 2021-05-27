UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Meets Board Of Al Etihad Credit Bureau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:15 AM

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit Bureau

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has been briefed on the milestones achieved by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), since its establishment in 2012, and its future plans and programmes as well as its new strategic objectives.

This came as H.H.

Sheikh Mansour met with the board members of the AECB at Qasr Al Watan today where he valued the achievements made by the AECB and directed to continue the development of its products in a way that streamlines provision of credit facilities.

He directed the board members to work for developing innovative credit facilities focused on credit risk mitigation in various economic platforms, including those that can reduce bouncing cheques related to commercial and rental transactions.

