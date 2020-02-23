UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Meets Chief Of Staff Of Algerian Army

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 08:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets Chief of Staff of Algerian Army

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today met with Major General Saïd Chengriha, Acting Chief of Staff of the Algerian National People's Army, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

Chengriha is visiting the UAE to attend the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX, and the Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference, SimTEX, currently staged at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Sheikh Mansour and Chengriha discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Algeria, as well as ways of enhancing and developing them in various areas. They also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Faris Mohammed Ahmed Suhail Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army UAE Abu Dhabi Algeria Industry

Recent Stories

ENAS elected VP of IHAF&#039;s Multi-Lateral Recog ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Culture to present a series of films at &#03 ..

2 hours ago

UAE GDP registers 2.9% growth in 2019: Central Ban ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law on DMCC

3 hours ago

WAM Report: UAE preserves global heritage from des ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.