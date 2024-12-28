Mansour Bin Zayed Meets Citizens In Al Ain
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 05:15 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received several citizens in the Rakna area of Al Ain.
During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour exchanged cordial conversations with attendees, reflecting the deep bond between the leadership and citizens, as well as the leadership's commitment to addressing their needs and ensuring their well-being.
The meeting is part of Sheikh Mansour's keenness to maintaining direct communication with citizens and strengthening social cohesion, benefiting the nation and its people.
