Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Meets Citizens In Al Ain

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 05:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received several citizens in the Rakna area of Al Ain.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour exchanged cordial conversations with attendees, reflecting the deep bond between the leadership and citizens, as well as the leadership's commitment to addressing their needs and ensuring their well-being.

The meeting is part of Sheikh Mansour's keenness to maintaining direct communication with citizens and strengthening social cohesion, benefiting the nation and its people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Court

Recent Stories

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

2 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

12 seconds ago
 Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

15 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

2 hours ago
 UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

2 hours ago
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

2 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

2 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

3 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

4 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East