Mansour bin Zayed meets Kazakh PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 10:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) ASTANA, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met here today with Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and his wishes for him and the people of Kazakhstan to enjoy further progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour, who is on a private visit to Kazakhstan, emphasised the depth of the historical relations between the UAE and the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan, and affirmed the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to strengthen them at various levels, in a way that serves common interests and advances them towards further progress and constructive cooperation. His Highness wished the friendly Republic of Kazakhstan continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of President Tokayev.


During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were discussed in various fields, including the economy, sustainable energy, environment, digital technology, infrastructure, and investment.

His Highness and the Kazakh Prime Minister exchanged views on an array of regional issues of common interest, and exchanged views on them.

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the results of the UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee, which convened after the UAE and Kazakhstan signed seven memorandums of understanding and cooperation last year with the aim of developing strategic bilateral relations in many areas of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour and Prime Minister Ismailov witnessed the signing of an agreement between the UAE and Kazakhstan on the management and development of Astana International Airport, which will be implemented by Terminals Holding. It was signed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Maksad Akbarov, Deputy Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan.

