Mansour Bin Zayed Meets King Of Malaysia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets King of Malaysia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received the visiting Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on Thursday at the Emirates Palace in the capital.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed the King of Malaysia and his accompanying delegation and wished him a successful state visit to enhance the distinguished relations between the UAE and Malaysia.

During the meeting, they reviewed friendship and the existing relations and ways to further strengthen them in all fields.

They also discussed a number of current regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Among those who attended the meeting were Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice and Head of Honorary Mission accompanying King of Malaysia; Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Medfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

