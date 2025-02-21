Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Meets President Of Turkmenistan In Ashgabat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 10:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ASHGABAT, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of the Republic of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the President of Turkmenistan, along with his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Turkmenistan, its leadership, and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour emphasised the deep-rooted historical ties between the UAE and Turkmenistan, highlighting the commitment of both nations' leadership to strengthening cooperation across various sectors to serve mutual interests and further develop bilateral relations.

The discussions covered ways to enhance and expand bilateral relations in different fields for the benefit of both nations and their people. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed received an official invitation from the President of Turkmenistan addressed to the UAE President to participate in the International Forum for Peace and Trust, scheduled to be held in Ashgabat on 12th December 2025.

Earlier today, upon his arrival in Turkmenistan, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was received by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.

