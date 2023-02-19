UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Meets With President Of Turkmenistan

Published February 19, 2023

ASHGABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, met with Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Mansour conveyed to President Berdimuhamedow the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes to Turkmenistan and its people for further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed thanked the President of Turkmenistan for his hospitality, and discussed with him deepening bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan, in light of the positive outcomes of the visit of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and National Leader of the Turkmen People, and the resulting joint statement that reaffirmed the two countries keenness to enhance their ties towards the implementation of major joint projects and developing constructive cooperation in vital sectors such as oil and gas, renewable energy, and the financial and banking sectors.

Sheikh Mansour left the capital, Ashgabat, after a short visit to Turkmenistan. Upon his departure, he was seen off by President Berdimuhamedow; Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan; and a number of senior officials in Turkmenistan.

