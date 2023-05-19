UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Meets With Syrian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) JEDDAH, 19th May, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, held a meeting today with President Bashar al-Assad of Syria on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks that reflected the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples.

The agenda of the summit, as well as various issues and topics of mutual interest, were also discussed during the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Bashar al-Assad.

President al-Assad expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's supportive stances towards Syria and its role in facilitating its return to the Arab League.

Sheikh Mansour expressed his wishes for stability and peace in Syria.

The meeting was attended by accompanying delegations from both the UAE and Syria.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria UAE Jeddah May From Arab Court

Recent Stories

JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's ..

JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Balochistan's Zhob district

10 minutes ago
 MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

2 hours ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.