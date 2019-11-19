Mansour bin Zayed mourns death of his brother Sultan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, is mourning the death of his brother, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away yesterday.

Sheikh Mansour said, "May God have mercy on our dear Sultan bin Zayed and honour his pure spirit. He has left us, leaving a deep impact in our hearts and conscience of his brilliant qualities and morals. We pray to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in mercy and forgiveness, and in paradise, and to grant us and his family patience and solace.

"

He added, "He [Sultan bin Zayed] was an example of wisdom, leadership and political insight. He performed his duties towards the UAE and the people of the UAE with sincerity and loyalty throughout his honourable and accomplished career."

He went on to say that his brother possessed human values and a spirit of national belonging and morals, which he inherited from their father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the founding fathers of the UAE.