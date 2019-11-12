Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today inaugurated the 35th Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC 2019.

The exhibition is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 11th to 14th November, with the participation of over 2,200 exhibitors.

ADIPEC’s exhibition halls will provide a showcase for 2,200 exhibiting companies exhibiting across 160,000 gross sqm of floorspace, including the waterfront Offshore and Marine Exhibition. Demonstrating the event’s international reach, exhibitors will include 35 National Oil Companies, NOCs, and 16 International Oil Companies, IOCs, a combined 12 percent increase, along with 23 national pavilions.

In total, more than 10,400 delegates and 1,000 speakers are set to participate in more than 160 conference sessions. This includes 123 sessions in the technical conference programme, supporting working oil and gas professionals. Organisers have seen a record number of 3,652 abstract submissions for the technical conference, which marks a 29 percent year-on-year growth.

Sheikh Mansour said that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, has become a centre of global dialogue on developments and trends in the oil and gas sector, as well as of predicting the future of this important sector.

He added that ADIPEC, which witnesses considerable local and international participation can help create a prosperous future for the oil and gas industry and identify the best ways of adapting and dealing with the future of global energy.

Following the opening of ADIPEC, Sheikh Mansour toured the pavilions of participating countries and companies, including the stand of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, where he was received by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO.

During the visit, Sheikh Mansour was briefed about ADNOC's strategy to implement the "Oil and Gas 4.0" concept, to cope with future developments and increase the UAE’s profitability and economic returns.

He was also briefed about ADNOC's new business models, which are based on its strategic partnerships.

He then learnt about the use of the latest technologies to enhance output and develop resources to add maximum value to the company's business, through utilising Artificial Intelligence, big data and blockchain to increase operational efficiency and improve performance.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said that the UAE is a leading player in the global energy sector, due to its role in finding solutions to the challenges of energy sustainability, diversifying sources and shaping a new energy landscape.

The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to reduce carbon emissions from electricity production by 70 percent over the next three decades and generate 50 percent of the country’s energy through green sources, he said.

Pointing out that oil exploration and new hydrocarbon reserves enhance the UAE's position as a reliable source of energy, he expressed his optimism for the global oil market.