Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, inaugurated the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi.

The five-day event, which is one of the most significant defence exhibitions in the world and the largest in the region, coincides with the 30th anniversary of the pioneering event's launch.

The current edition features the participation of 65 countries, which is a 10 percent increase over the previous session and a 200 percent increase compared to the first edition in 1993. Moreover, the number of national pavilions has increased to 41, marking a growth rate of 17 percent compared to the previous session.