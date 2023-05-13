UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Racing Festival For Purebred Arabian Horses To Kick Off Tomorrow In Spain

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off tomorrow in Spain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2023 (WAM) – The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses will begin tomorrow in Galicia, Spain.
Al Wathba Stallions Cup Competitions will take place over a distance of 1200 meters as part of the festival, with nine horses aged three and higher competing for cash awards totaling €5,000.


The Al Wathba Stallions Cup series is organised in line with the Festival's strategy and in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support and motivate owners and breeders in most countries around the world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Abu Dhabi Spain May Court

Recent Stories

Japan to Deliver Grid Equipment to Ukraine Worth S ..

Japan to Deliver Grid Equipment to Ukraine Worth Some $40Mln - Ukrenergo

14 minutes ago
 JUI urges party workers to join PDM's protest in I ..

JUI urges party workers to join PDM's protest in Islamabad

20 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

20 minutes ago
 IHC issues written orders regarding bails of Imran ..

IHC issues written orders regarding bails of Imran Khan in multiple cases

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival goes sporty

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival goes sporty

28 minutes ago
 Young artists create personalised anime accessory ..

Young artists create personalised anime accessory bags at SCRF 2023

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.