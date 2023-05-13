Mansour bin Zayed Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses to kick off tomorrow in Spain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th May, 2023 (WAM) – The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses will begin tomorrow in Galicia, Spain.

Al Wathba Stallions Cup Competitions will take place over a distance of 1200 meters as part of the festival, with nine horses aged three and higher competing for cash awards totaling €5,000.



The Al Wathba Stallions Cup series is organised in line with the Festival's strategy and in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support and motivate owners and breeders in most countries around the world.

