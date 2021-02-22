Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Air Force Commander

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received Major General Mahmoud Laraba, Algerian Air Force Commander, and Brigadier General Karboua Mourad, Chief of Operations of the Algerian Navy, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021, currently being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation ties between the UAE and Algeria and ways of reinforcing them in all areas. They also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

Attending the meeting was Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidency Affairs.