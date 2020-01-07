UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Algerian Ambassador

Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Algerian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received Abdelkrim Touahria, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador, wishing him success during his tenor to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Algeria.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means to support and develop bilateral ties between the two countries across various development, social and trade and investment sectors the serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Faris Mohammed Ahmed Suhail Al Mazrouei, Adviser to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Rashid Saeed Al Amri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Department at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, were also present during the meeting.

