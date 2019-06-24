UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Ambassador Of Mauritania

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Ould Al Haiba, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed fraternal ties between the two countries, and means of enhancing them across multiple sectors for the benefit of their peoples.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and the Ambassador also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

