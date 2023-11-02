Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Ambassador Of Mongolia

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has received Odonbaatar Shijeekhuu, Ambassador of Mongolia to the UAE.

During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed aspects of the UAE-Mongolia relations and ways to develop them across all fields, especially economic, investment and development, to serve the two countries' mutual benefit towards sustainable development and prosperity.

