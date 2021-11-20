(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 20th November 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today at the Royal Air Wing in Dubai International Airport, H.H. Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of the Sultan of Oman.

H.H. Asa'ad bin Tariq is on a visit to the UAE to patronise the celebrations of the 51st National Day of Oman at the Omani Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed bin Tariq and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance brotherly ties between the UAE and Oman.

Sheikh Mansour praised the progressive fraternal ties between the two countries. He congratulated the leadership and people of Oman on the 51st National Day anniversary, wishing them further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman, Dr. Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud al-Busaidi, Oman’s Ambassador to the UAE and Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of Minister of Presidential Affairs.