UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Asa'ad Bin Tariq Al Said

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 11:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Asa&#039;ad bin Tariq Al Said

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 20th November 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today at the Royal Air Wing in Dubai International Airport, H.H. Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said, Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and International Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of the Sultan of Oman.

H.H. Asa'ad bin Tariq is on a visit to the UAE to patronise the celebrations of the 51st National Day of Oman at the Omani Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed bin Tariq and his accompanying delegation and discussed with him ways to enhance brotherly ties between the UAE and Oman.

Sheikh Mansour praised the progressive fraternal ties between the two countries. He congratulated the leadership and people of Oman on the 51st National Day anniversary, wishing them further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman, Dr. Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud al-Busaidi, Oman’s Ambassador to the UAE and Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Oman Visit Rashid Progress Saud November 2020 Media Airport

Recent Stories

Airfield in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Ready to Recei ..

Airfield in Afghanistan's Jalalabad Ready to Receive Humanitarian Aid From Iran ..

16 minutes ago
 EVMs to ensure transparency in polls, end POs invo ..

EVMs to ensure transparency in polls, end POs involvement by 99%: Bari

16 minutes ago
 26,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

26,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

34 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce gas distribution procedure: Hamm ..

Govt to introduce gas distribution procedure: Hammad Azhar

36 minutes ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

51 minutes ago
 Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern's l ..

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern's lead

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.