Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Bahraini Ambassador To UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strong fraternal ties between their countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, in a manner that serves joint interests and brings prosperity and benefit to both fraternal peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Bahrain Court

Recent Stories

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IA ..

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA

4 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

4 minutes ago
 Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’ ..

Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..

4 minutes ago
 MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

19 minutes ago
 ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 ..

ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..

34 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..

1 hour ago
AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

2 hours ago
 GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentorin ..

GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentoring programme

3 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East