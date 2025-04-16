Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Bahraini Ambassador To UAE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strong fraternal ties between their countries and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, in a manner that serves joint interests and brings prosperity and benefit to both fraternal peoples.
