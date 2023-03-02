Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today received the Chief of the Presidential Court of Mongolia, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting dealt with various aspects of bilateral relations between the UAE and Mongolia, and ways to enhance and develop cooperation in various economic, investment and development fields for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples, in addition to discussing a number of international issues of interest.