Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Condolences From General Al-Burhan On Saeed Bin Zayed’s Passing

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed’s passing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today received a phone call from the President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Gen.

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, who wished to condole him on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Gen. Al-Burhan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the UAE leadership and people, praying to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased and dwell him in paradise.

For his part, Sheikh Mansour conveyed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for Gen. Al-Burhan's sentiments.

