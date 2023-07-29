Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’s passing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, today received a phone call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During their conversation, Meredov conveyed the sincere condolences and sympathy of Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the entire Al Nahyan family, praying to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased and dwell him in paradise.

For his part, Sheikh Mansour expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for Meredov's sentiments towards the UAE and its people, noting that it highlights the strong bonds between their countries and peoples. He also wished Turkmenistan and its people continued wellness and safety.