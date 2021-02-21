UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Deputy Chairman Of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council

Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received the First Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. General Mohamed Hamdan Daglu, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2021, which opened today at ADNEC.

Sheikh Mansour and Daglu discussed ways to enhance cooperation and ties between the UAE and Sudan in various sectors in the best interests of the two fraternal countries and peoples.

They also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of the Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Mohammed Amin Abdullah Al-Karib, the Sudanese Ambassador to the UAE, were present on the occasion.

