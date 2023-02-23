Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) in Sudan, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations and opportunities of enhancing cooperation and joint work in various fields for the benefit of the development objectives and the two countries' aspirations.

Sheikh Mansour emphasised the UAE's support for the framework agreement that was recently signed between the Sudanese parties to settle the current political crisis and make the transitional period a success, which establishes steps to ensure the building of a civilian-led government and the achievement of everything that would stabilise, develop and prosper Sudan.

In turn, Dagalo extended his thanks and appreciation for the UAE's unwavering and historic stances as well as its supportive initiatives for Sudan's stability.