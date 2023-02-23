UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Deputy Chairman Of Transitional Sovereign Council In Sudan

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) in Sudan, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations and opportunities of enhancing cooperation and joint work in various fields for the benefit of the development objectives and the two countries' aspirations.

Sheikh Mansour emphasised the UAE's support for the framework agreement that was recently signed between the Sudanese parties to settle the current political crisis and make the transitional period a success, which establishes steps to ensure the building of a civilian-led government and the achievement of everything that would stabilise, develop and prosper Sudan.

In turn, Dagalo extended his thanks and appreciation for the UAE's unwavering and historic stances as well as its supportive initiatives for Sudan's stability.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Sudan Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Helicopter Hard Landing in Kazakhstan Results in 4 ..

Helicopter Hard Landing in Kazakhstan Results in 4 Killed, 2 Injured - Aviation ..

31 seconds ago
 Standard of developed nation measured through libr ..

Standard of developed nation measured through libraries in their country: Dr. Sh ..

32 seconds ago
 NHMP signs MoUs to facilitate medical employees

NHMP signs MoUs to facilitate medical employees

34 seconds ago
 Adviser of Iran's Sports Minister Killed in Choppe ..

Adviser of Iran's Sports Minister Killed in Chopper Crash in South of Country- A ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of firing incident

3 minutes ago
 Widow gets dues of group insurance, job for daught ..

Widow gets dues of group insurance, job for daughter after ombudsman intervenes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.